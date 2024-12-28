YP2S to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Historic Royal Theatre will bring THE LIGHTNING THIEF to the stage in 2025, sponsored by McCombs Medical and performed by the Young Players Second Stage company. The show features a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. Performances are Thursday January 9 - Sunday January 19, 2025.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” (Time Out New York).

In 2014, The Lightning Thief debuted as a one-hour musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway. After a national tour, an expanded version of the show returned to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2017. The show toured again, and on October 16, 2019, The Lightning Thief opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, featuring Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson.

The production at the Royal Theatre is directed by Justin A. Pike, with Music Direction by Patricia Loera, Choreography by Annslee Clay, Scenic Design by Justin A. Pike, and Lighting Design by Justin A. Pike. Produced by Shady Ladies Productions.

THE ROYAL THEATRE is located at 111 N. Market, Benton, Arkansas 72015. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances (January 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18) will begin at 7:30pm. Box office and lobby will open at 6:30pm and the House will open approximately 15 - 20 mins before show time. Sunday matinees (January 12 and 19) will begin at 2:30pm. Box office and lobby will open at 1:30pm and the House will open approximately 15 - 20 mins before show time.

Comments