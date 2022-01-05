Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Stodola Wilson - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Hall - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Insalaco - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play

Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Editing Of A Stream

Warren McCullough - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dena Kimberling - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Musical

PIPPIN - Argenta - 2021

Best Performer In A Musical

Frederick Webb, Jr. - PIPPIN - Argental Community Theater - 2021

Best Performer In A Play

Laura Grimes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Caelon Colbert - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Cooke - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Abshire - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley Thompson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayren Baker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theaty - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CLUE - The Studio Theatre - 2021