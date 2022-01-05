Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Argenta Theatre's PIPPIN Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Allison Stodola Wilson - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly Hall - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Direction Of A Musical
Vincent Insalaco - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Direction Of A Play
Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Editing Of A Stream
Warren McCullough - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dena Kimberling - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Musical
PIPPIN - Argenta - 2021
Best Performer In A Musical
Frederick Webb, Jr. - PIPPIN - Argental Community Theater - 2021
Best Performer In A Play
Laura Grimes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Caelon Colbert - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sara Cooke - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nathan Abshire - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashley Thompson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kayren Baker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theaty - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
CLUE - The Studio Theatre - 2021