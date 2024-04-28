Video: LAUGHS IN SPANISH Casts Test Their Texas Knowledge on SIT AND SIP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of TheatreSquared's Laughs in Spanish picks questions from a comedically large bowl about all things Texas and test their knowledge on Sit and Sip in the video here.

Laughs in Spanish, by Alexis Sheer, directed by Rebecca Rivas, is currently running at Theatre Squared through May 5.



Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, the director of a swanky modern art gallery, has a problem: her showroom is an active crime scene. Part caper comedy and part telenovela, Laughs in Spanish shows how far Mariana will go to save the show—even if it means accepting help from her mother, a larger-than-life film-and-television star who always steals the spotlight.

