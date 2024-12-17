TheatreSquared Awarded Governor's Arts Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreSquared has received a 2025 Governor’s Arts Award in the category of Arts in Education. The recipients will be honored at a ceremony on March 7, 2025 at Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Since 1991, the annual awards program has recognized individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.

"The Governor’s Arts Awards are bestowed upon those artists, philanthropists and educators who have helped build and strengthen Arkansas’ thriving creative communities," said Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "It’s our annual opportunity to showcase these leaders’ contributions to Arkansas’ creative economy and quality of life."

In their announcement, the organization noted, "TheatreSquared’s audience includes tens of thousands of students and their teachers. T2 partners with schools from Northwest Arkansas to the Delta Region to give students in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri access to free and low-cost live performances and arts-based learning opportunities. One program, the T2 Schools Tour, brings the performance directly to junior high and high school students. This program allows students to experience an original, live production tied to Arkansas core curriculum standards. The performance is followed by workshops for students and professional development for staff. T2 also offers long-term in-school teaching artist residencies and several apprenticeship programs for aspiring young professionals."

