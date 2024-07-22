The Royal Players to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Victor Hugo's epic tale of hope, love and passion -The Hunchback of Notre Dame, will hit the Royal Stage August 8-18th, 2024. The historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market, Benton, AR 72015 will transport the audience back to fifteenth century Paris and inside the cathedral walls made famous by Victor Hugo's novel.

Ticket Prices: $18: General Admission; $15: Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; $8: 12th Grade and below. Tickets are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is directed by Bob Bidewell, with assistance from Dariane Mull, and music directed by Angela Collier. Choreography is by Edgar Hall. The show producers are usie Goldman and Michelle Lobbs-Griffs

Cast Members indluce:

Seth Nuss, Timothy Tucker, Tyranni Hubbard, Steven McConkie, Christian Waldron, Evan Hamilton, Hannah Blacklaw, Greg Blacklaw, Susan Thomey, Jeremy Clay, Nathan Clay, Chase Albaugh, Grace Curtis, Lila Bass,

Sa'Teh Hampton, Ariel Bronson, Braden Lisowe, Emily Hah, James West, Jason Curtis, Jenna Thaxton, John Broadwater, Julia Branton, Leann Jones, Marcia McConkie, Rachel Bossier, and Timothy Gilbee

For questions for more information please contact the Royal Box Office at trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call (501) 315-5483

Full Show & ticketing Details:

Victor Hugo's epic tale of hope, love and passion with book by Peter Parnell (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever Broadway revival) and music by composer Alan Menken (Newsies) and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), soars to life in this emotionally charged retelling of the celebrated classic. The love story of the beautiful gypsy girl Esmeralda, the scorned bell-ringer Quasimodo and the dashing Captain Phoebus comes to glorious life in this powerful rendition of the timeless tale. The bold and dramatic theatrics, combined with the music's orchestral power and choral beauty provided by a thirty-two member choir that accompanies the cast, promise to transport audiences back to fifteenth century Paris and inside the cathedral walls made famous by Victor Hugo's novel.

When: Thursday, Aug 8, 2024 @ 7:00pm

Friday, Aug 9, 2024 @ 7pm

Saturday, Aug 10, 2024 @ 7pm

Sunday, Aug 11, 2024 @ 2pm

Thursday,Aug 15, 2024@ 7pm

Friday, Aug 16, 2024 @ 7pm

Saturday, Aug 17, 2024@ 7pm

Sunday, Aug 18, 2024@ 2pm

