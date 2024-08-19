THE SOUND OF MUSIC & More Set for The Royal Players 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Players revealed their upcoming 2024-25 season, kicking off with their fifth annual Royal Haunted House in October. The Royal Haunted House, sponsored by Arvest Bank, with an all-new theme and great haunts, is a guaranteed scare!

They will kick off the holiday season in December with Meet Me in St. Louis. Based on the heartwarming MGM film, Meet Me In St. Louis is a rare treasure in musical theatre. The musical includes seven of the best-loved songs from the film, plus ten additional songs written for the stage, including the memorable musical numbers "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The Brothers Grimm takes the Royal stage in March 2025 with the epic fairy tale Into the Woods. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic about wishes, family and the choices we make.

In April, they will experience a severe attack of farce with Rumors by Neil Simon. When four New York power couples gather to celebrate a tenth wedding anniversary, they encounter confusions and miscommunications as the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, and the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, will hit the Royal stage in June, The Sound of Music. In 1938 Austria, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “My Favorite Things” and “Do-Re-Mi,” The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, winning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

Murder and chaos will be pitted against love and virtue as we close out our 2024-25 season in September with Jekyll & Hyde. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in this musical phenomenon based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse. Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over!

Comments