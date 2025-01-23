Review: RIPCORD at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s a new year, and Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock is kicking off 2025 with laughter in their production of RIPCORD, running through Saturday, Feb. 1. Written by David Lindsay-Abaire, and directed by the talented Don Bolinger, this hilarious play promises a delightful blend of sharp wit and engaging characters. And come hungry, because the buffet is loaded with all of your favorites!

Set in a senior living facility, Abby (Heather Dupree), a cantankerous woman who prefers her solitude, finds herself stuck with Marilyn (Natalie Canerday), an ever-optimistic and cheerful companion. Abby wants Marilyn out, and Marilyn wants the window by the bed, so they make a bet. If Abby makes Marilyn mad, Marilyn has to move out. If Marilyn can scare Abby, Marilyn gets the bed by the window.

What follows is a hilarious and escalating series of pranks as the two women push each other's buttons. Marilyn enlists the help of her children Colleen (Brooke Carter Wallace) and Derek (Michael Klucher). Even staff member Scotty (Micah Patterson) aids in the shenanigans. However, what happens when Abby’s son Benjamin (Devin Robertson) enters the picture? Go to the show and find out!

I love going to Murry’s. The cast is becoming so familiar, they seem like friends. My plus one is a fan of Canerday. Every time she says or does something, it tickles him. Good thing I’m not a jealous person. She is a hoot for real though. Her comedic timing is absolutely spot-on, and she knows how to deliver a line to get the biggest laugh.

Dupree’s Abby reminded me a little of Bea Arthur’s Dorothy on Golden Girls. She was sharp-tongued, witty, and full of dry humor, with a presence that commanded the stage. Dupree brought a layered performance to Abby, balancing her cantankerous exterior with subtle glimpses of vulnerability. Much like Dorothy, Abby’s sarcastic quips and deadpan delivery kept the audience laughing, while her more tender moments gave the character depth and relatability.

Wallace and Klucher are always a fun duo to watch. They are so comfortable with each other; it’s like watching a well-rehearsed comedy team in action. Their banter feels effortless, and they play off each other’s energy so naturally that it adds an extra layer of charm to every scene they’re in. Whether it’s a sly glace at one another or a perfectly timed reaction, Wallace and Klucher consistently bring the laughs, making them a highlight of the show. They’re a dynamic duo that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish!

Patterson brings a kindness to Scotty, that you almost feel sorry that he has to be the referee between the ladies. His warmth and genuine demeanor make Scotty an endearing character, and Patterson's performance adds a touch of humanity to the chaos.

My favorite surprise of the show was seeing Devin Robertson take the stage. Over time, we’ve become friends, as he’s a familiar face in the dining area, always ensuring the patrons are happy and well taken care of. So, I had no idea he was joining the cast! He was absolutely wonderful. I knew he was talented, but wow—he’s been keeping this star quality under wraps! He is amazing!

Dinner was delicious. I always love the baked cod in Cajun cream sauce. It’s tasty. I like dipping my rolls in the mashed potatoes—sssshhhhh, and it’s hard to choose which of the desserts are my favorites, though I do lean toward the bread pudding. I regret that I didn’t partake in a delicious cocktail....or even a mocktail. They are always so yummy.

Murry’s is the best place for date night. Definitely look into getting a season pass, so you have guaranteed dates throughout the year. This year’s shows are going to be great. They always are, but this year I’m especially looking forward to Catch Me If you Can and Young Frankenstein. Get your tickets and join me!

CREATIVE CREW

Director – Don Bolinger

Artistic Director – Glen J. Gilbert

Stage Manager/Props/Lights/Sound -- Keylan Alderson

Set Design – Don Bolinger

Costumes – Katie Greer

Set Construction – Mark Carlisle

Set Decoration – Elaina Petroukhina

