MATILDA THE MUSICAL & More Set for The Young Players 2024-25 Season

The Young Players revealed the upcoming 2024-25 season, kicking off in September! With two Broadway Junior shows and three full-length productions, there is something for everyone!

Their Young Players season kicks off with Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical in September, 2024. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. The Lightning Thief is our Young Players Second Stage (YP2S) production kicking off the new year in January 2025! Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York).

They return to their younger actors with Seussical Jr., February 13-23, 2025. Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

Then, to round out the YP season, get ready for Newsies double feature! The younger YP actors will present Newsies Jr. in July and then the older actors will stage the full-length production of Newsies. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Join in this season and support the Young Players! Be on the lookout on Facebook and Instagram for more information regarding auditions and ticket sales.



For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/youngplayers.yp2s/

