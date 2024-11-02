Arkansas Repertory Theatre's A MERRIER MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced the return of a special holiday performance event: “A Merrier Motown Christmas”, running December 18-23, 2024. Single tickets for “A Merrier Motown Christmas” are on sale now at www.TheRep.org, or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Back by popular demand! Following an entirely sold-out run in 2023, this special holiday concert returns to The Rep for more music, more dancing, and more fun. A festive celebration of the season, featuring your favorite holiday songs in fresh arrangements inspired by your favorite Motown artists. The perfect outing for friends, family and colleagues. Silver Bells & Gold Records Galore!

Returning performers include Music Director and Vocalist, Nygel D. Robinson, as well as Vocalists Bijoux, Tawanna Campbell, & Antonio Woodard. Featured musicians include Corey Harris, Ricardo Richardson, and Josh Starks. The production will be directed by Ken-Matt Martin.

Performances are scheduled for December 18, 19, 20 at 7pm; December 21 at 2pm & 7pm; December 22 at 2pm; and December 23 at 2pm & 7pm.

“A Merrier Motown Christmas” is sponsored by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

ABOUT THE ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE:

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre creates vibrant, engaging, and accessible theatrical experiences to make the lives of all Central Arkansans more full, more connected, and more joyful.

The Rep embraces the myriad, multi-faceted backgrounds of our community, and prioritizes inclusion on and off our stages. We seek to represent diverse perspectives, using art to explore our world through the lens of others' experiences. We want our work to be enjoyed by all, regardless of one's familiarity with the artform, and regardless of one's ability to pay.

Our core programming includes a season of freshly created productions, performed at our downtown Little Rock facilities – including a 340-seat auditorium and 100-seat black box space – or around our broader community. We tell stories that provide entertainment and escape, that help us process the world around us, and that foster a sense of mutual understanding. The live experiences of The Rep are distinctly theatrical – immersive and shared, in real time, by the community in a public space.

In conjunction with our season of productions, The Rep aspires to capture the collective imagination and build community by embracing the art of theatre in all its forms. We recognize the unique ability of theatrical activities to improve mental well-being and emotional development. We strive to celebrate and develop the artistry of community members regardless of their age or experience. We provide a platform for the sharing of varied human experiences to drive community conversations. And we seek out collaborations with, and make our resources accessible to, like-minded community organizations.

