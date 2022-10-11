Wynn Las Vegas Welcomes Back Celebrated Comedians And All-News Tours For Multi-Show Runs In 2023

Preserving its position as the ultimate comedy venue on the Las Vegas Strip, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas will welcome the return of critically-acclaimed comedians to its stage throughout 2023.

Topping the roster with all-new tours, resident talents like Sebastian Maniscalco and Nate Bargatze, as well as celebrated comedians like Taylor Tomlinson, will return to the theater on select dates in January, February and May 2023. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

"These will be the first of many award-winning comedians to call Wynn Las Vegas their home in 2023, further establishing Encore Theater as the preeminent comedy venue in the country," said Chris Hammond, Vice President, Talent for AEG Presents Las Vegas.

Throughout their extended runs at Encore Theater, Maniscalco and Bargatze have seen repeat sold-out performances, presenting their unparalleled talents to thousands of new and returning fans. Maniscalco recently returned to Encore Theater to film his latest Netflix special in September 2022, which is set to debut later this year. In April 2022, Tomlinson made her Encore Theater debut with her celebrated Deal With It Tour. She will return to the stage in February 2023 for one-night-only with her all-new tour, Have It All.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas

Dates: Jan. 6-7, 2023 and May 27-28, 2023 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets Starting At: $59.95

Following a sold-out run of his Nobody Does This Tour and Netflix special taping, Maniscalco brings his critically-acclaimed comedic talents to Encore Theater for his latest show, Live from Las Vegas. The beloved comedian, actor and New York Times best-selling author shows no signs of slowing down as he enters the New Year with his all-new show at Wynn Las Vegas and a new full-hour comedy special on Netflix, filmed this September at Encore Theater.

Nate Bargatze: Be Funny Tour

Dates: Feb. 10-11, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting At: $39.50

Hailed as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," by The Atlantic Magazine, GRAMMY-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze continues to sell out shows across the world. The Tennessee native's comedy is both clean and relatable, keeping his fans returning to Wynn Las Vegas for more. Bargatze will present his all-new show, the Be Funny Tour in February 2023.



Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All Tour

Dates: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting At: $39.95

Named to Forbes' 2021 "30 Under 30" List and TIME Magazine's Next 100, Taylor Tomlinson skewers her modern twenty-something life with self-deprecating precision, remarking on relatable topics such as dating, friendships and evolving relationship with technology and reality in her stand-up. Following the successful release of her latest Netflix special, Look at You, Tomlinson will bring her talents back to the Encore Theater stage for another sure-to-be-unforgettable night of comedy with her new Have It All Tour.

Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas will continue to announce new and returning comedic acts and tours coming to the venue in 2023. For tickets or more information on Wynn Las Vegas' comedic lineup, visit wynnlasvegas.com.