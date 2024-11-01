News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED to Hold Open Calls For Singers and Dancers in Las Vegas This Month

The auditions will be held on Thursday, November 14 and Friday, November 15.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
The Broadway and National Tour productions of Wicked will hold open calls for singers and dancers on November 14th and 15th.

According to the official casting notice, Wicked is seeking "singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges for principal and ensemble roles" and "dancers who sing, ages 18-35 any ethnicity, any gender, who have strong ballet/jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's edgy, contemporary choreography, for ensemble roles.

See the official notice below!WICKED to Hold Open Calls For Singers and Dancers in Las Vegas This Month Image



