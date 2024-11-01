WICKED to Hold Open Calls For Singers and Dancers in Las Vegas This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway and National Tour productions of Wicked will hold open calls for singers and dancers on November 14th and 15th.

According to the official casting notice, Wicked is seeking "singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges for principal and ensemble roles" and "dancers who sing, ages 18-35 any ethnicity, any gender, who have strong ballet/jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's edgy, contemporary choreography, for ensemble roles.

See the official notice below!

