Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: See CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrate Anniversary of The Beatle's Final Concert with Special Performance

pixeltracker

The Cirque du Soleil show The Beatles LOVE is currently running at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

Jan. 29, 2022  

In celebration of tomorrow's anniversary of The Beatles' final concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps building in London, The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil shares a special tribute video featuring their own special rooftop performance. Filmed atop The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the vibrant video stars 27 LOVE cast members performing to "Get Back" (LOVE Version). Filming the once-in-a-lifetime performance required two drones and four cameras and was completed in just two and a half hours. Watch The Beatles LOVE cast's rooftop performance video below.

Cirque du Soleil also takes fans behind-the-scenes to give a look at the filming process with an exclusive making-of video. Filmed to accompany the LOVE cast's rooftop performance video, this featurette shows the planning process and dance rehearsals for the special performance, with commentary from LOVE's Senior Artistic Director, Tim Smith. To view the behind-the-scenes video, click here.

The Beatles LOVE cast's tribute performance video is one of several special activities celebrating tomorrow's 53rd anniversary of The Beatles' legendary January 30, 1969 rooftop performance, including 'The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Performance' streaming audio release (Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe); tomorrow's exclusive IMAX screening events for "The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert" (Disney/Apple Corps Ltd./WingNut); Norah Jones' two tribute performance videos of Beatles songs filmed on the rooftop of New York's Empire State Building; SiriusXM The Beatles Channel's "The Rooftop Concert Special," re-airing throughout the weekend and available to stream on the SXM App; and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's announcement for The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be immersive exhibit, set to open on March 18.

One of the most beloved musical productions in the world, The Beatles LOVE is a vibrant, thrilling and whimsical tribute to The Beatles, regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Fans can #GetBackToLOVE with performances Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

VIDEO: See CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrate Anniversary of The Beatle's Final Concert with Special Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Anastasia Paris Key Heart Necklace
Anastasia Paris Key Heart Necklace
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: See CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Celebrate Anniversary of The Beatle's Final Concert with Special Performance
  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30
  • Rob and Christine Bonner Will Perform at the Nevada Theatre This Weekend
  • Meet The Four Queens Joining RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas Residency
  • Las Vegas Philharmonic Parts Ways With Executive Director