UNLV Performing Arts Center Reveals 2023/2024 Season Lineup

The UNLV Performing Arts Center has announced seven remarkable and artistically diverse artists and ensembles coming to Las Vegas for the 2023-2024 season—its 47th.

The season begins Sept. 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. when the UNLV PAC presents one of the United States newest guitar duos, Rio Sueño, based in Las Vegas. The duo comprises Ricardo Cobo, multi-award-winning guitar virtuoso, and Parsa Sabet, who took the classical guitar world by storm with his early competition wins and appearance on NPR's “From the Top.”



When Conrad Tao (pianist and composer), with his “probing intellect” (“The New York Times”), and the genre-bending Caleb Teicher (dancer), dubbed “super-charged” (“The New Yorker”) perform together, their harmonic, rhythmic, and theatrical counterpoints link their ­disparate art forms, driving the ­imagination and ­opening the heart. The unlikely combo performs their show, Counterpoint, on Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.



Truly stellar artists, the music of the California Guitar Trio has been used for the Olympics and even to wake up the Space Shuttle Endeavor's crew. Their 21 albums have been streamed more than 100 million times. Enjoy a weekend evening out with the trio that crosses genres: rock, jazz, and classical–maybe you'll even hear a surf tune. The trio returns to UNLV PAC on Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.



When creating the 12 short works that compose this program, Sérgio & Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion drew their inspiration from archetypes–recurrent symbols or characters common amongst humanity's stories, mythologies, and shared experiences. The result is a phenomenal concert experience from these award-winning artists—Sérgio Assad (guitar), Clarice Assad (piano, vocals), and the four members of Third Coast Percussion. Experience the GRAMMY-Nominated artists in a concert that brings us all together on Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.



On Jan. 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., the vocal, instrumental, and GRAMMY-winning magic of Time For Three lies at the busy intersection of classical music, Americana, and modern pop. The two violinists and one double-bassist (who also sing) in Time for Three will share their unique expression of the eras, styles, and traditions of Western music.



In honor of the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary (2023) and by popular demand, the UNLV PAC proudly welcomes the return of a cappella sensation Voctave on March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. With over 150 million video views on social media and frequent top 10 albums, these eleven amazing vocalists never disappoint with their multidimensional imaginings of popular hits from Disney and Broadway.



Croatian guitarist Lovro Peretić capped more than 30 wins in international guitar contests with wins in the 2020 Eurostrings and the 2022 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competitions. One of the leading younger guitarists in the world, the UNLV PAC is pleased to host him as the final artist of the 2023-2024 season in the Las Vegas stop on his extensive concert tour on April 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.



The UNLV Performing Arts Center is also pleased to announce the gracious sponsors of three of this season's featured guitar artists, Dr. Mitchell and Pearl Forman, who are sponsoring Rio Sueño, the California Guitar Trio, and Lovro Peretić. The Formans have partnered with the UNLV PAC to present guitar artistry for more than 15 years. Mitchell helped found the Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson and is the director of the rheumatology fellowship program at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV; he is also serving as the president of the Clark County Medical Society for his second term. Until her retirement, Pearl taught in the Physician Assistant Studies program at Touro University.



The Performing Arts Center is offering a season subscription (tickets to all seven performances). Patrons who purchase their packages between August 4 and 12, 2023 will get 40% off (a savings of up to $130). After August 12, a subscription to the full season will be 15% off.



Season tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at Click Here or at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Other discounted subscription packages are available. Single tickets for the 2023-24 season go on sale Tuesday, August 29, 2023.



When purchasing a subscription package or tickets, consider a donation to the UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.