Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer Add Additional Performance During Big Game Weekend at MGM Grand Garden Arena

The new show is on Friday, February 9, in addition to their previously announced performance Saturday, February 10.
Following overwhelming fan demand, global touring comedians Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer have announced an additional performance of their special co-headlining stand-up comedy show over Las Vegas’ first Big Game Weekend. The hilarious duo will now bring Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer: Go Deep to the MGM Grand Garden Arena Friday, February 9, in addition to their previously announced performance Saturday, February 10. Tickets for the February 9 performance will go on sale to the public Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.
Performance Dates: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m.
Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT
Point of Purchase: AXS.com
The best friends can be heard on their popular podcast 2 BEARS 1 CAVE which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Now, Segura and Kreischer will bring endless laughs together, live on one stage for back-to-back performances during Big Game Weekend.
For more information on this performance, visit mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment.html.
