KING OF DIAMONDS, THE ULTIMATE NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE is Coming to Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel

After more than a year in residency at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, the production show King of Diamonds - The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute, will move to the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel (www.ahernhotel.com) starting May 19, 2024 performing Sunday-Wednesday nights at 8 pm.

King of Diamonds - The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute stars Rob Garrett, the unparalleled artist hailed as "the best of the best, " honoring the legendary singer-songwriter, commemorating his 50-year journey as a Las Vegas resident who has dedicated his life's work to keeping that legacy alive. Garrett's passion, dedication, and reverence for Diamond's extensive catalog have earned him a reputation as the quintessential Neil Diamond tribute artist.

"Since he announced his retirement, I absolutely felt a sense of obligation when performing my show," Garrett reflects. "To me, it's something I never get tired of doing, and I have every intention of keeping his legacy going."

With its opening in March 2023, King of Diamonds - The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute, marked the first Las Vegas resident show specifically focused singularly on Neil Diamond. Since that opening, thousands have flocked to see this unique show which is truly a tribute to not only the music of Neil Diamond but the stories behind the songs and the man himself.

"The Neil Diamond fan base is strong and continues to grow," said Pete Housley, CEO of Admit VIP LLC, the production company behind King of Diamonds. "Rob Garrett is truly one of the most professional individuals I've ever worked with, but more importantly Rob loves the music of Neil Diamond, and it truly shows in his performances. Ahern Boutique Hotel is the perfect home for this show, which is rooted in American tradition."

In 1995, Garrett's talent caught the attention of Paul Revere, leader of "the Raiders," leading to a three-year stint portraying Neil Diamond in the renowned "Legends In Concert" show in Honolulu. Returning to Las Vegas in 1998, Garrett embarked on a solo career, captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances. Now, with over 29 years dedicated to paying homage to Diamond, Garrett's residency at the Ahern Live Showroom marks a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of the King of Diamonds - The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute. Performances are Sunday through Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kingofdiamondsshow.com, through most major ticket outlets, or by calling the Box Office at 702-483-8056. Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel is located at 300 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102, just one block West from the famous Las Vegas Strip.

About Rob Garrett

Rob Garrett is the preeminent Neil Diamond tribute artist, with over 29 years of experience captivating audiences worldwide. Hailed as "the King of Diamonds," Garrett's dedication to preserving Neil Diamond's musical legacy shines through in every performance.

