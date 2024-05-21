Colin Jost Comes to Resorts World Theatre in Summer 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writer, performer, and author, Colin Jost, has officially announced his venue debut at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in Summer 2024. On the heels of “Saturday Night Live’s” 49th Season finale this past weekend, Jost has announced that he will bring Colin Jost & Friends to the Resorts World Theatre stage for one night only on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Special guests for this performance will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Known for his role as the co-anchor on “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” since 2014, Jost has since cemented himself in comedy with five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and 14 Emmy Award nominations for his writing on the late-night sketch comedy show. Jost has also been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to The New York Times Magazine, HuffPost, and other publications.

In 2020, Jost debuted "A Very Punchable Face," a New York Times bestselling memoir that includes a series of essays documenting pivotal moments in Jost’s life, including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created and more. Recently, Jost co-wrote the 2023 feature film, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” for Paramount+ alongside his brother, Casey Jost.

Jost is the latest talent to join the ranks of comedic performers at Resorts World Theatre, including Kevin Hart, Theo Von, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey. The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit rwlasvegas/entertainment.

