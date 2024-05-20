Jazz Superstar Keiko Matsui To Perform At Sunset Station

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz superstar Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Keiko Matsui start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui's transcendent and haunting melodies have long sought to build bridges. Her sonic cultural exchange has reached the hearts and minds of fans throughout the world and has allowed the pianist to work alongside icons Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela and Bob James. “I would like my music to be a conduit for peace, kindness, love and light,” shares the petite, soft-spoken, yet commanding pianist.

She adds, “My recording Echo is my attempt to capture all of these elements into the vibration of sound.” On February 22, 2019, Keiko Matsui will release her 28th recording as leader, Echo, which she co-produced with Grammy nominated producer Bud Harner. A master storyteller, Matsui creates exquisite compositions replete with lush harmonies and global rhythms to create timeless musical anthems.

Tickets for Keiko Matsui are $32.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating and go on sale Friday, May 24, 2024 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.

