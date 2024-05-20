Maroon 5 Returns to Park MGM for Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement With Sold Out Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 celebrated their return to the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM with their Las Vegas residency, M5LV The Residency, with sold-out shows on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

With their Las Vegas residency shows, Maroon 5 gives their fans an exclusive and intimate concert experience in Dolby Live, Park MGM’s 5,200-seat entertainment venue. Maroon 5’s only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with the band’s anthemic top hits from across their storied career, including RIAA Diamond certified songs “Sugar,” “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Produced by Baz Halpin and directed by Parker Genoway, Maroon 5 custom designed the show for the expansive Dolby Live stage, immersing the audience in Dolby Atmos audio.

Every aspect of the show’s immersive design caters to the Dolby Live theater from the panoramic, multi-layered video box to the Dolby Atmos sound design ensuring every seat in the room experiences the band’s performance in an intimate way only possible in a Las Vegas residency. Rich sound and high-intensity visuals surround and envelope fans as the band serves hit after hit in a show that perfectly encapsulates Maroon 5 and their biggest moments from the past 20 years.

Limited tickets for shows through October 12, 2024 are on sale now HERE, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. Since they released their renowned debut album, Songs About Jane, to date, the Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, as well as selling a staggering 96+ million albums and over 660 million singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has more than 25 billion combined streams on Spotify and has the most billion plus streamed songs by a group, with nine.

Adam Levine is the first artist on Spotify with 1 billion streams on a song as part of a group and 1 billion streams on a song as a soloist, (Gym Class Hero's "Stereo Hearts" ft. Adam Levine). Akin to when “Moves Likes Jagger” hit #1 and Levine became the first artist in the Hot 100’s 60-year history to reach #1 as part of a group, while entering the Top 10 at the same time as a soloist on “Stereo Hearts.”

Maroon 5 was the first artist to reach over 3 billion views on a music video on YouTube and they currently have more than 23 billion combined views on YouTube channels.

Maroon 5 has 32 records on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 since their first release in 2002. 26 of those hit the Top 50, with 22 in the Top 25, 15 in the Top 10 and 10 in the Top 5; of which three are Diamond Certified and 23 are Platinum certified. Maroon 5 has the most Top 10’s in this century by a duo or group, the most #1’s on the HOT 100 this century by a duo or group, and the most #1’s by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart. In January of 2023, “Moves Like Jagger” was announced the #2 most downloaded song of all-time.

Credit: Denise Truscello

