Theo Von to Return to Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas for 'Return of the Rat' Tour

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von has announced his highly-anticipated return to Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

Following his sold-out debut at the venue in October 2023, Von will bring his “Return of the Rat” Tour back to the Las Vegas Strip for two back-to-back, can’t-miss shows over Independence Day Weekend on Friday, July 5, 2024, and Saturday, July 6, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public this Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

The Louisiana native has garnered worldwide fandom for his weekly podcasts like “This Past Weekend” – where fans can connect with Von by submitting questions, comments, concerns, and personal issues or stories – receiving millions of listens and acclaim from media and celebrity guests alike.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

ABOUT THEO VON

Theo Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.

He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.

Theo’s new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020, Theo completed his two-year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, Europe, and another country. He’s currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies.

He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles.