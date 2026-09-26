The Smith Center to Present PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, ELF THE MUSICAL Fall 2026

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The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas has announced its lineup of shows for October through December 2026, including Broadway productions, a children's theatrical adaptation, a film-to-concert presentation and holiday programming from the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com. Ticket prices listed are inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees.

Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will run October 21-25 and October 27-November 1 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. performances October 24-25 and October 31-November 1, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start from $43. The production is described as 'More Spectacular Than Ever,' according to the Sunday Express.

Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. The new Phantom North American tour features Maria Björnson's original design and is based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne.

Phantom of the Opera has played to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. The score includes 'The Music of the Night,' 'All I Ask of You,' 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,' 'Masquerade' and the title song. The story follows a disfigured musical genius known as 'The Phantom,' who haunts the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with a young soprano, Christine, setting off a dramatic turn of events involving jealousy, madness and passion. The production is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment. It is recommended for ages 8+.

ELF THE MUSICAL will be presented November 24-25 and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. performances November 27-29 and a 2 p.m. sensory-inclusive performance November 25, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start from $46.

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Upon discovering he's human, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth father and helps the city rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This tour is based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, which The New York Times said 'has cracked the code of all-ages comedy, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter,' and which The New Yorker called 'enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas.' The Daily Beast called it 'a gift for kids and adults and a very 'sparklejollytwinklejingley' night out!' It is recommended for ages 6+.

Broadway Special Presentation

OH, MARY! will run October 6-11 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. performances October 10-11, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start from $58.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The 80-minute one-act, written by Cole Escola, examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of the character. The New York Times declared it 'one of the best comedies in years.' Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, and a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was also named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Reynolds Hall

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents Carmina Burana & Serenade October 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. and October 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets start from $44. The program features NBT dancers, a full orchestra and a choir performing Carmina Burana, music by Carl Orff with choreography by Nicolo Fonte, featuring the Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Las Vegas Master Singers, alongside George Balanchine's Serenade, set to Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Rei Conducts Beethoven takes place October 17 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets from $46. Rei Hotoda conducts and Michelle Cann guests on piano for a program featuring Michael Torke's 'Bright Blue Music,' Beethoven's 'Piano Concerto No. 5: Emperor' and Respighi's 'Fountains of Rome' and 'Pines of Rome.'

Bluey's Big Play: The Stage Show will be performed November 7-8 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with an additional November 8 performance at 6 p.m. Tickets start from $29. Featuring puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy-winning children's television series follows Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) on a live show adventure.

National Geographic Live: Caitie Barrett – The Ghosts of Pompeii will be presented November 11 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets from $23. Archaeologist Caitie Barrett explores the ancient city of Pompeii and the latest dig sites uncovering new stories still buried there.

Hook in Concert will take place November 14 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets from $57. Steven Spielberg's Hook celebrates its 35th anniversary with a film-to-concert presentation, featuring a 75-piece orchestra performing John Williams' score live in sync with the film on the big screen.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Handel's Messiah will be performed November 21 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets from $46.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: A Very Vegas Christmas will take place December 5 at 7:30 p.m. and December 6 at 2 p.m., with tickets from $46. New Music Director Rei Hotoda leads an all-new edition of the orchestra's holiday tradition, featuring seasonal classics, favorites and special guests.

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker December 12-13, 19-20, 22-24 and 26-27 at 2 p.m., and December 12-13, 16-19 and 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start from $43. The production returns after its debut with Nevada Ballet Theatre in 2025, featuring Tchaikovsky's score alongside Balanchine's choreography, scenic design and costumes.

Myron's

Earl Turner: A Tribute to the '80s takes place October 2 at 7 p.m., tickets from $41, featuring music from Lionel Richie, Phil Collins, Prince and Michael Jackson.

The Lon Bronson Band performs October 3 and November 6 at 7 p.m., tickets from $34. Emmy-nominated Lon Bronson and his 14-piece horn-infused funk, rock and soul band return with classic favorites.

Acoustic Alchemy performs October 8-9 at 7 p.m., tickets from $57. The Grammy-nominated band, formed in England, has spent 30 years crafting a sound where jazz, pop and world music intersect.

Emma Nissen performs October 20 at 7 p.m., tickets from $52. The 25-year-old jazz-pop artist became known for her 'Jesus and Jazz' style after a reel of her scatting on her Christian song 'Breathe' went viral in late 2023. Her videos have amassed more than 200 million views, she topped the charts with single 'Love Like You,' and released her second album, Moved, this past summer.

The Skivvies: Everywhere Underwear at All Once performs October 11 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. The undie-rock, comedy-pop duo of Broadway's Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley returns with mashups played on electric cello and ukulele.

Frankie Moreno performs October 13 and November 10 at 7 p.m., tickets from $41. Moreno has reached the top spot on the iTunes singles charts a record-setting 108 times.

Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour stops October 14-15 at 7 p.m., tickets from $52. Collins bids adieu to the road in 2026 with an expansive final run across North America and beyond.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the Piano takes place October 16 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. The open-mic/variety show has brought Broadway glitz to Birdland in New York City on Monday nights since 2003.

Chadwick Johnson: Play It Back Soul performs October 21 at 7 p.m., tickets from $41, blending R&B, funk and Motown throwbacks with soulful originals.

Clint Holmes performs October 22 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45, with a program of reimagined classics including 'What's Going On,' 'Higher Love,' 'Change the World,' 'Lean on Me,' 'One Love,' 'You've Got a Friend' and 'Higher Ground.'

Ty Herndon performs October 23 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. In 2025, the country star released Thirty, the first part of a two-album career retrospective.

Betty Buckley & Christian Jacob perform October 24 at 3 & 7 p.m., tickets from $68. Buckley won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats and received a second Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for Triumph of Love. She performs with jazz pianist Christian Jacob.

Michael Grimm: A Night of Souls – An Adult Halloween Special takes place October 29 at 7 p.m., tickets from $41, featuring Halloween-themed songs like 'I Put a Spell on You,' 'Witchy Woman,' 'Black Magic Woman' and 'Season of the Witch.'

Kalani Pe'a performs October 30 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. The four-time Grammy winner is known for his vocal style and commitment to his Hawaiian roots.

Melody Sweets: Halloween takes place October 31 at 8 p.m., tickets from $45, blending spooky classics with original songs.

The Sister Moon Project: Celebrating the Music of Sting & The Police performs November 8 at 6 p.m., tickets from $52. The six-piece ensemble features jazz saxophonist Grace Kelly and vocalist Chrissi Poland.

Christine Shebeck: Soundtracks III – The Movie Musicals takes place November 11 at 7 p.m., tickets from $34, featuring songs from West Side Story, Les Misérables, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods, Singin' in the Rain, Wicked and more.

Jim Brickman: Piano Sensation! & A Little Bit of Christmas performs November 13-14 at 7 p.m. and November 14 at 2 p.m., tickets from $45, featuring hits like 'Valentine' and 'The Gift' alongside holiday favorites.

Naomi Mauro: Let's Be Frank – Songs of Sinatra performs November 17 at 7 p.m., tickets from $34, featuring 'Come Fly With Me,' 'Strangers In the Night,' 'It Was a Very Good Year' and more, with a rhythm section led by pianist Patrick Hogan.

Jonathan Butler performs November 21 at 3 & 8 p.m., tickets from $57. Butler made history as the first Black artist played on white South African radio and earned three gold records at age 13. He received Grammy Award nominations for Best R&B Song for 'Lies' and Best Jazz Song for 'Going Home.'

Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire performs November 24 at 7 p.m., tickets from $34, led by Tyriq Johnson, playing songs including 'September,' 'After the Love Is Gone' and 'Reasons.'

Antonia Bennett: Happy Holidays With Love performs November 28 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45, featuring 'Winter Wonderland,' 'My Favorite Things' and 'Let It Snow.' Bennett, the daughter of Tony Bennett, performs live with her quartet.

A Michael Grimm Christmas takes place December 1 at 7 p.m., tickets from $41.

Brent Barrett: Christmas Mornings performs December 2 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45, featuring 'Silent Night,' 'White Christmas' and 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.'

Tony DeSare: Merry Christmas Baby performs December 3-4 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45, featuring 'Winter Wonderland,' 'White Christmas,' 'O Holy Night,' 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' 'Let It Snow,' 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town,' 'The Man With the Bag' and more.

Clint Holmes: Holmes for the Holidays performs December 5-6 at 3 p.m. and December 5 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45.

Jazz Vegas Orchestra: The Nutcracker Suite performs December 8 at 7 p.m., tickets from $34. Jazz Outreach Initiative's Jazz Vegas Orchestra presents its sixth-annual performance of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's 'The Nutcracker Suite,' along with holiday big band arrangements.

Frankie Moreno returns December 11 at 7 p.m., December 12 at 5 & 8 p.m., and December 13 at 3 p.m., tickets from $45, for a holiday-themed round of performances.

Jonathan Karrant: Christmas Wish performs December 15 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. Karrant's acclaimed holiday album, Christmas Wish, features Grammy-winning jazz legend Diane Schuur, along with Kenny Rampton, Joe Alterman and Houston Person.

Brandon Victor Dixon: Here for the Holidays performs December 18 at 7 p.m., tickets from $49. Dixon, a Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated actor and singer, was recently seen in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and is known for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Fox's Rent: Live, Broadway's Motown the Musical, Hamilton and more.

Melody Sweets: Dear Santa performs December 19 at 6 & 8:30 p.m., tickets from $45, following a sold-out holiday engagement last year.

Michelle Johnson: Christmas in New York performs December 20 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45. Johnson, known as 'Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz,' blends Broadway classics, Christmas standards, jazz, pop and soulful holiday favorites.

Earl Turner: Another Very Soulful Christmas takes place December 22 at 7 p.m., tickets from $45, joined onstage by Elisa Fiorillo and Ken Young.

Troesh Studio Theater

123 Andrés performs October 10 at 10 a.m., with a sensory-inclusive performance at 1 p.m. the same day, tickets from $15. Christina and Andrés are the Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning duo known for interactive shows blending Spanish and English with sounds from across Latin America.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

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