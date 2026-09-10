Four New Reynolds Hall Shows to Open at The Smith Center
Lineup includes Japanese taiko troupe KODO, Mexican folkloric dance ensemble, and a cinematic live-to-film experience.
Four new shows have been added to the calendar at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts: Kodo One Earth Tour 2027: Luminance on February 3; Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández on February 23; Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last on March 19; and Twilight in Concert on March 20.
Kodo One Earth Tour 2027: Luminance
February 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45
Japanese-based taiko drumming troupe Kodo has been touring the globe under the banner “One Earth” for four decades, performing more than 7,500 times in 50 countries. In new show Luminance, the group shares signature pieces like the mighty O-daiko drum solo and climactic Yatai-bayashi finale, pays homage to Maki Ishii’s masterpiece “Monochrome” and presents new works inspired by the sights and experiences of Kodo’s global travels with the ensemble.
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
February 23, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45
For more than seven decades, Amalia Hernández's Ballet Folklórico de México has positioned itself as the most emblematic folkloric dance ensemble in Mexico and around the world. Today, its founder’s repertoire has become a classic – one renewed, transformed and enriched with the passage of time, thanks to more than 120 original choreographies featuring great technical rigor, elaborate traditional costumes and unrivaled dancers.
Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last
March 19, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
Hailed by The Washington Post as “one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters,” Kathy Mattea has enjoyed much success and acclaim during her 35-year career in country, bluegrass and folk music, including two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four No. 1 country singles and five gold albums. She’ll team up with close friend Suzy Bogguss, a Grammy-winning and platinum-selling artist who has handled country, western swing, jazz, folk, Americana and roots music with style and grace.
Twilight in Concert
March 20, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
Step into the world of Twilight like never before with Twilight in Concert, a cinematic live-to-film event that brings the beloved saga to life through live music. Featuring a breathtaking performance by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, this extraordinary experience allows fans to relive Bella and Edward’s epic love story in a way that’s both intimate and mesmerizing. As the original film plays on a full-size cinema screen, the stunning live score will transport you straight to Forks, capturing every heartfelt moment, from “Bella’s Lullaby” to the electrifying battle scenes.
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