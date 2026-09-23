CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Will Perform Resident Shows Across Las Vegas, Orlando, and Hawai'i
The entertainment company will present five iconic resident productions across three U.S. locations.
Cirque du Soleil has announced that tickets are now on sale for its world-famous resident productions from coast to coast in 2027. Tickets and VIP experiences are now available for all four Las Vegas resident shows through New Year's Eve 2028 including Mystère at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Tickets also are on sale for Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida through June 30, 2027 and for 'Auana by Cirque du Soleil at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel in Honolulu, Hawai'i.
LAS VEGAS
From whimsical acrobatics to monumental staging, each unique resident production offers a distinctive live entertainment experience. Mystère, the longest running resident show in Las Vegas captures the joyful spirit that has defined Cirque du Soleil for decades, pairing high-flying athleticism with boundless energy and wonder. KÀ brings a high-stakes, cinematic battle for empire to life through innovative theatrical technology. Michael Jackson ONE channels the King of Pop's legendary music and iconic choreography into a high-energy visual celebration, while the aquatic phenomenon “O” blurs the line between fantasy and reality as world-class divers and aerialists transform water into living art.
ORLANDO
Drawn to Life has been delighting audiences on the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort since its November 2021 premiere with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.
WAIKĪKĪ
Created exclusively for Hawai'i, 'Auana brings Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry together with the stories, traditions, music and spirit of the islands. Presented at the custom-designed OUTRIGGER Theater inside the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel, the production invites audiences into a theatrical experience featuring breathtaking acrobatics, comedy, hula and original music, all inspired by the stories and living culture of Hawai'i.
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