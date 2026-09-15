WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT to Play The Smith Center In February
Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes starred in Luhrmann's groundbreaking adaptation, now presented with live orchestral and rock musicians performing in sync with the film
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, the cinematic live-to-film event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann’s groundbreaking 1996 film will stop at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one show only on February 10, 2027. Tickets starting at $41 go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m.
Academy Award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmy-winning Claire Danes starred as Romeo and Juliet in the bold retelling that made Shakespeare feel dangerous and romantic for a new generation and continues to influence fashion, music and culture that still reverberates today.
Presented on a cinema screen with the original dialogue and action intact, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert features a hybrid ensemble performing the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie. Blending rock and orchestral musicians with vocals, electronics and a DJ, they channel Luhrmann's signature fusion of classic storytelling and contemporary sound.
“One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That's the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema,” Luhrmann says. “This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film's emotion, music and theatricality in a completely new way.”
“Romeo + Juliet has influenced generations of filmmakers, musicians and audiences, and its impact continues to be felt 30 years later," says Floris Douwes, producer and managing director at GEA Live. "Our goal was to create a live experience that honors that legacy while giving audiences a fresh reason to fall in love with the film all over again.”
Originally released on November 1, 1996, and opening atop the U.S. box office, Romeo + Juliet became one of Luhrmann's signature works, transforming Shakespeare's tragedy into a maximal, MTV-era pop opera that still feels timely three decades later.
Romeo + Juliet’s defining ’90s music identity helped cement its status as a generational classic, powered by instantly recognizable tracks including “Kissing You” by Des’ree, “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, “Talk Show Host” by Radiohead, “#1 Crush” by Garbage, “Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)” by Quindon Tarver, “Young Hearts Run Free” by Kym Mazelle, and “You and Me Song” by The Wannadies.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.
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