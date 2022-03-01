The Smith Center Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Las Vegas Series

Las Vegas' Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present a robust lineup of Broadway's most dazzling productions for its 2022-2023 season of its highly popular Broadway Las Vegas Series. Sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and University Medical Center, the impressive season features 11 Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 40 Tony Awards®, including three for "Best Musical," 24 Drama Desk Awards, and four Grammy Awards®. For more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

The season begins in August with THE PROM, the hit musical comedy, and continues with the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN, the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and the groundbreaking new musical SIX before the much-anticipated return of HAMILTON in November. The Thanksgiving season offers families the opportunity to enjoy ANNIE, based upon the popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, while the new year brings Aaron Sorkin's highly acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the spectacular MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Tony nominated Best Musical DISNEY'S FROZEN, Tina Fey's hilarious coming-of-age hit musical MEAN GIRLS, and the new Tony Award®-winning musical TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL.

2021 - 2022 season ticket holders may renew now by visiting TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is currently not open for in-person purchases.

Anyone from the general public looking to purchase a new 2022 - 2023 season subscription may register their interest at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

THE PROM

Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 7, 2022

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit. THE PROM is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate!

HADESTOWN

Tuesday, August 23 - Sunday, August 28, 2022

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Tuesday, September 6 - Sunday, September 11, 2022

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

SIX

Tuesday, September 20 - Sunday, October 2, 2022

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

HAMILTON

Tuesday, October 18 - Sunday, November 6, 2022

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

ANNIE

Tuesday, November 22 - Sunday, November 27, 2022

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Tuesday, January 10 - Sunday, January 15, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Wednesday, January 18 - Sunday, February 5, 2023

Pop the champagne, the spectacular MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

DISNEY'S FROZEN

Tuesday, March 7 - Saturday, March 18, 2023

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North Americ. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony® winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

MEAN GIRLS

Tuesday, March 21 - Sunday, March 26, 2023

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

Tuesday, June 6 - Sunday, June 11, 2023

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.a??

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus