PARTICLE INK Opens in the Luxor Hotel & Casino This Weekend

The immersive experiences opens Saturday, April 20.
Calling all 3D beings to step into an entirely new dimension inside the Luxor Hotel & Casino as Particle Ink opens its doors this Saturday, April 20. For those in search of an out-of-this-world adventure that unlocks imagination and sparks child-like wonder, Particle Ink presents two choose your own adventure experiences:Wanderlust, the daytime, self-exploratory exhibition and Particle Ink, the performance-based show when night falls.
All guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times for both experiences.
The performance-based show Particle Ink plays Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Wanderlust experience is open daily from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Particle Ink is located in the Atrium at Luxor Hotel & Casino.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit particleink.com/lv.
