PARTICLE INK Opens in the Luxor Hotel & Casino This Weekend

Calling all 3D beings to step into an entirely new dimension inside the Luxor Hotel & Casino as Particle Ink opens its doors this Saturday, April 20. For those in search of an out-of-this-world adventure that unlocks imagination and sparks child-like wonder, Particle Ink presents two choose your own adventure experiences:Wanderlust, the daytime, self-exploratory exhibition and Particle Ink, the performance-based show when night falls.

Wanderlust

A self-guided, daytime attraction that invites guests to explore the mystical and interactive universe of Particle Ink at their own pace. To be completely immersed in the Wanderlust journey, visitors are encouraged to download the Particle Ink app on their mobile device and bring headphones to unlock even more magick. The experience is open to guests ages six and above and will conclude at 5 p.m.

Particle Ink

Beginning at 7 p.m., the story of Particle Ink unfolds in a fully immersive show as dynamic live performers, acrobatics and street dance blend with magickal technology in a 75-minute journey filled with light, ink and creativity. The fully immersive fantasia transports guests into the Particle Ink universe while blurring the lines between reality and imagination. As guests freely move through the space watching the narrative unfold, they’ll be enveloped by a beautiful mix of entertainment and technology. The show will begin promptly and is open to guests ages 13 and above.

All guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times for both experiences.

The performance-based show Particle Ink plays Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Wanderlust experience is open daily from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Particle Ink is located in the Atrium at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit particleink.com/lv.