REAL BODIES: THE EXHIBITION to Open at Horseshoe Las Vegas

REAL BODIES: The Exhibition at Horseshoe Las Vegas is set to take guests on a Journey to Wellness this January, highlighting moments to achieve ones New Year’s Resolutions through its thought-provoking exhibition of human anatomy, displaying more than 20 real, perfectly preserved human bodies and more than 200 anatomical specimens.



To kick things off, Real Bodies is installing a Resolution Wall in its first gallery where guests can publicly write their resolutions, cementing their own personal journey in time at the Las Vegas attraction. From there, the immersive experience continues to transport guests through the various parts that make us human and connect us with ourselves through its immersive exhibition, from how we breathe, think, our hunger, movement, how we love and more.



To further highlight the Journey to Wellness this January, the exhibition is launching a weekly guest lecture series to take place every Saturday in January at 2 p.m. Local experts will further take guests on a journey with tips and tricks to achieve their resolutions for lasting change.



JOURNEY TO WELLNESS SPEAKER SCHEDULE

Saturdays in January at 2 p.m.

January 4: Lose Your First 5 lbs with Coach Niki of Infinite Power Coaching

Coach Niki Robertson is the owner of Infinite Power Coaching, a certified personal trainer, and a certified nutrition coach with a specialization in hormones. She has dedicated her career to helping women aged 35 and older who are navigating the challenges of hormone imbalances, weight management, and perimenopause.



With seven years of coaching experience and four years as a business owner, Niki has developed a proven three-phase method designed to rebuild metabolism, restore balance, lose fat, and build muscle. She works primarily with women who have spent years yo-yo dieting, chasing fat loss, and experiencing slowed metabolism. Her approach not only emphasizes external transformations but also integrates nutrition guidance that supports internal wellness.



As a 50-year-old who has walked the same path as her clients, Niki brings empathy, relatability, and expertise to her work. Her mission is to empower women to regain their strength, confidence, and vitality, helping them rediscover their zest for life.



January 11: Benefits of Breathwork and Yoga with Kristin Royseland of Vibe Yoga

Kristin Royseland is an energy healer, somatic life coach, breathwork facilitator and yoga teacher. Taking these practices and combining them with her daily life as a mother of four and female entrepreneur she created her brand, Calm in Total Chaos.



In her business she facilitates one on one coaching and healing sessions to help women step into their full potential by healing past traumas, releasing stuck energy and tapping into what they truly desire for their lives. She runs online and in person workshops and monthly group breathwork sessions.



She teaches at Vibe Yoga in Henderson. Uses breath and body in Vinyasa and a practice called intuitive movement that combines breathwork, somatic release and connection with divine feminine energy to help humans feel at home in their bodies.

January 18: Journaling for Stress Management with Coach Royce Laguerta of Nevada Fitness

Coach Royce brings nearly two decades of experience as a trainer and is the proud owner of two Nevada Fit Crossfit gyms in Southern Nevada. Recently, he has ventured into the world of YouTube, where he shares his passion for promoting holistic wellness. With a focus on both physical health and mental well-being, Coach Royce believes that true wellness is the key to weight loss and achieving success in life. He is dedicated to guiding individuals on their wellness journeys for those seeking a comprehensive approach to health.



January 25: Tips and Tricks to Alleviate Pain with Licensed Massage Therapist Morgan Blackwell

Morgan Blackwell is a licensed massage therapist in Nevada with experience dating back to 2015. He specializes in medical massage and craniosacral therapy. Throughout his career, Morgan has worked in the spa industry, as well as collaborating with chiropractors and other medical professionals. Currently, he serves as an instructor for aspiring massage therapists at a local college, where he teaches client assessment and anatomy, focusing on the muscular systems and effective techniques to enhance client outcomes during sessions. Morgan is also passionate about self-care and emphasizes the importance of listening to one’s body and improving posture to prevent injury.



Guests can experience all that Real Bodies has to offer, touring the various galleries and enjoy the speaker series, all for the price of a ticket. Tickets start at $29.98 for adults and are on sale now at RealBodiesVegas.com. A variety of wellness-inspired items from journals to water bottles are available for purchase inside the Real Bodies Retail Store as well.



About REAL BODIES: The Exhibition

More than a simple display of human specimens, REAL BODIES: The Exhibition connects audiences to a deeper sense of what it means to be alive. Founded on anatomical, cultural and emotional narratives, the exhibition transforms the way we view the mysterious organism we all share - the human body - and reminds us of all the complexity and magic within us that we often take for granted. REAL BODIES digs deeper into the beauty of the body, mind, and soul than any other exhibition of its kind, and invites guests to explore the entire human experience from the first breath to the last.



REAL BODIES consists of dramatic and compelling galleries that offer unique perspectives on human anatomy and its importance to world cultures as well as the emotional expression embedded in each of our physiological functions. REAL BODIES presents the human body’s unique systems through a series of interactive gallery displays to demonstrate the physical and physiological aspects of the human body. The exhibition pushes boundaries while seamlessly blending art, science, and emotion as a museum of the self. Exploring these systems within the body, REAL BODIES reveals deep synergy between breathing, hunger, the rhythm of the heart, love, motion, thought, and medicine that make a person unique.



