POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Announces Las Vegas Debut

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions are bringing London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff to Las Vegas for it's first ever run on the famous Strip. Written and created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will make its Las Vegas debut June 4, 2019, in the Windows Showroom at Bally's Las Vegas, starring the original creators through June 23rd. A new cast (to be announced) will take over June 24th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

For more information, please visit https://www.pottedpotter.com

"POTTED POTTER" plays at The Windows Showroom in Ballys Las Vegas, Monday through Sunday at 8:00 pm (dark Thursdays) with matinee performances Wednesday Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm.Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $39.99 to $99.99 + taxes and fees (VIP options are also available). Tickets can be purchased at any Caesars Box Office or by calling 702-777-2782. Tickets are also available at www.caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas or PottedPotter.com.





