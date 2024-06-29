Oscar Goodman to Talk Baseball at Next Dinner Series Event, THE MAFIA, TOMMY LASORDA AND THE MLB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m., former city of Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar Goodman will hold his next Oscar's Dinner Series at Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. This special event, entitled “The Mafia, Tommy Lasorda and the MLB” will be focused entirely on baseball in Las Vegas – including Oscar's efforts to get a Major League Baseball team to play in Las Vegas as well as the alleged mafia figures that put him in a position to discuss the future of baseball in Las Vegas in the first place.

With the plans moving forward for the Oakland A's to relocate to the former site of the Tropicana, Goodman's stories about how Las Vegas got to this point in history will no doubt be entertaining and educational. His commentary is always unscripted, but he likely will also discuss his support for the minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators, as well as how he and his wife, current city of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's advocated for baseball to be played at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.

The event starts with cocktails in Oscar's expansive lounge at 6 p.m. Dinner and Goodman's talk follows at 7 p.m. in the restaurant's iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

The Oscar's Dinner Series is held throughout the year and brings historic Vegas to life through the tales of classic Vegas as they can only be told by Goodman. Guests enjoy a three-course plated meal paired with red and white wines as well as the signature Oscar Goodman Martini. The event always sells out, and tickets are available at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/dining/oscars-steakhouse/dinner-series/.

About Oscar's Steakhouse

Named after former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, Oscar's steakhouse is a glamorous and uniquely Las Vegas steakhouse inside the iconic dome of the Plaza Hotel and Casino that overlooks the lights of Fremont Street and downtown Las Vegas. Oscar's features perfectly aged steaks cooked over a 600-degree grill and accompanied by high-quality, made-from-scratch sides. Oscar's also offers a wide variety of delicious, hand-crafted cocktails, including martinis, the former mayor's signature drink. Reservations are recommended by calling 702-38-OSCAR or 702-386-7227 or online at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/dining/oscars-steakhouse/.

Comments