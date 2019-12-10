The 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical, Once On This Island will play The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas March 10-15, 2020. Tickets starting at $30 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at TheSmithCenter.com.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Once On This Island conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens (books and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia, Seussical and Ragtime, as well as new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin joined by AnnMarie Milazzo, Once On This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (scenic designer), Clint Ramos (costume designer), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting designers), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), John Bertles/Bash the Trash (unusual instruments), Cookie Jordan (hair/wig and makeup designer), Chris Fenwick (music supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (music director), David Perlow (associate director), Nikki M. James (assistant director), Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (casting agent).

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND premiered at Playwrights Horizons in May of 1990. The Broadway production opened in October of that year garnering eight Tony nominations including Best Featured Actress (LaChanze), Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical. The 1994 West End production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The revival opened in December of 2017 at Circle in the Square Theatre and would go on to earn nine Tony nominations, winning Best Revival of a Musical.

Tickets for Once On This Island at The Smith Center range from $30-128 plus applicable tax and fees and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at TheSmithCenter.com, by phone at 702.749.2000, or in-person at The Smith Center box office located at 361 Symphony Park Ave.





