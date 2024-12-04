NARUTO: THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE, Diana Krall and DavId Perrico Pop Symphonic Announced At Reynolds Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced three new shows set to take the stage at Reynolds Hall in 2025: The Smith Center premiere of Naruto: The Symphonic Experience and the return of both Diana Krall and David Perrico Pop Symphonic.

Tickets for all three go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

First, Naruto: The Symphonic Experience arrives on April 8, produced by GEA Live, Un Pour Tous Productions and RoadCo Entertainment. The sensory spectacle, fresh off a successful European tour witnessed by more than 60,000 fans, will give U.S. audiences a first-ever chance to catch an original, unforgettable two-hour feature film (shown with subtitles), backed by live music.

The movie was meticulously created by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayoun from the first 220 original episodes of the beloved Naruto animated series, which is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its original TV anime adaptation. An orchestra will perform the most iconic songs and themes from the series, live-to-picture, as scenes are projected on a full-size, HD cinema screen.

“We created a two-hour film enhanced with a live symphonic orchestra because the soundtrack plays such a huge role in the anime's success and has been praised by the legions of Naruto fans time and time again,” producer Julien Vallespi says. “The original score, composed by Toshio Masuda, is a perfect blend between pop and rock arrangements, utilizing traditional Japanese instruments such as the Shakuhachi and Shamisen.”

On May 7, Grammy Award-winning and multiplatinum-selling singer Diana Krall will return to The Smith Center.

Of the enduring jazz icon, Jazz Times wrote, “Diana Krall is a remarkable artist whose impeccable taste and musicality have made her one of the greatest interpreters of classic jazz and pop songs of our time.”

A record-breaking musician, Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her 1999 release, When I Look in Your Eyes, spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the No. 1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two Grammys and went platinum in the U.S. and Canada, establishing her as a powerhouse of the genre.

Her latest album, 2020's This Dream of You, has earned widespread critical acclaim, once again showcasing the effortless virtuosity that has solidified Krall's status as a true legend. NPR has said, “She is one of the finest jazz vocalists and pianists of her generation, creating a unique sound that combines sophisticated jazz sensibilities with a timeless elegance.”

On August 2, David Perrico Pop Symphonic joins forces on the big stage of Reynolds Hall.

Perrico, a beloved Las Vegas trumpeter, composer and conductor, performs regularly in the intimate confines of Myron's with his smaller Pop Orchestra. Here, he'll upsize his band to a 60-piece Symphony Orchestra featuring three vocalists. The show will also feature the Las Vegas Raiderettes – the cheer squad for the Las Vegas Raiders, for whom Perrico serves as Music Director.

The ensemble will perform Perrico's exciting arrangements of classic '70s-'90s rock, Motown, R&B, disco, classical, Latin music and more.

Perrico has toured internationally with The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and performed in

Las Vegas shows with the likes of Donny & Marie, Natalie Cole, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, many others.

