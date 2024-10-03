Mötley Crüe Returns to the Las Vegas Strip With New Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the Sunset Strip to the Las Vegas Strip! Mötley Crüe is heading back to Las Vegas next spring with The Las Vegas Residency, an exclusive limited run of 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, running March 28 through April 19, 2025. The legendary band that pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency over a decade ago is excited to return to the city following their two previous sold-out runs: Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City (2012) and Evening In Hell (2013).

With its third Las Vegas residency, Mötley Crüe will take the audience on a journey back to their gritty rock beginnings next spring. The tell-all show will immerse the audience in the band’s history leading all the way through the record-breaking Stadium Tour.

“Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence. We’ve always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we’ve always loved the idea to stay in one location so we could build a unique show for the fans. We’re excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years,” said the members of Mötley Crüe in a shared statement.

An exclusive pre-sale for members of Mötley Crüe's S.I.N. Club will be begin tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. To sign up for and become a member of the S.I.N. Club free of charge, head over HERE.

Citi is the official card of Mötley Crüe’s residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 4 at noon PT until Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following 11 shows go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT HERE, with shows starting at 8 p.m. and doors opening at 7 p.m:

2025 Mötley Crüe The Las Vegas Residency Show Dates

March 2025: 28, 29

April 2025: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

Mötley Crüe also announced today that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of The Las Vegas Residency will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow and flourish. The announcement marks another extension of the band’s new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative – a moniker under which the band partners with non-profits close to Vince, Nikki, Tommy and John's hearts. Fans of the band can currently bid on rare collectible stage-played instruments from Mötley Crüe’s Höllywood Takeöver club shows HERE, with proceeds from the auction benefitting Covenant House, a non-profit supporting youth experiencing homelessness, and the inaugural charity to benefit from the Giveback Initiative’s endowment.

The Las Vegas residency news follows on the heels of the band’s recent announcement of their return to where it all began, the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with a three-night string of exclusive, intimate club shows at the Troubadour, The Roxy and the Whisky a Go Go next week.

Mötley Crüe is also gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated Cancelled EP, which drops tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 4). Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marks the band’s first release with Big Machine and includes three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit “Dogs of War,” a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right,” and the title track and new single, “Cancelled.”

Additionally, Mötley Crüe are celebrating the 35th Anniversary of No. 1 Billboard Top 200 and 6x Platinum landmark album Dr. Feelgood with a limited edition box set, available for pre-order HERE and out everywhere on November 22, 2024. Check out the trailer HERE.

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY® nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home,” are frequently licensed by major brands, such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows, like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, amongst others. The band’s biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw decades into their career, wrapping up a 2-year world tour of stadiums in late 2023. In 2024, the iconic band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Rock and releasing the single “Dogs of War.” Their forthcoming EP, Cancelled, is out everywhere on 10/4. For more information and tour dates, visit motley.com.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin

