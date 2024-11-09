Miracle Flights To Launch LIGHTS FOR FLIGHTS At Downtown Summerlin With Help From 8-Year-Old Luna Duran

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit based in Las Vegas that provides free air transportation to children up to age 17 who need assistance reaching medical care not available in their home communities, has announced the return of “Lights for Flights” at Downtown Summerlin for the 2024 holiday season.

The interactive holiday photo opportunity includes seven oversized illuminated words – LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU - that embody the mission of Miracle Flights - and give holiday shoppers the opportunity to give back to one of Las Vegas' favorite nonprofits. The signs will remain lighted from dusk to dawn every day throughout the holiday season.

The lighted signs, placed at high-traffic locations throughout Downtown Summerlin, will be illuminated at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 with a brief and special ceremony headlined by 8-year-old Luna Duran, who was diagnosed with an Optic Glioma brain tumor in May 2017. She travels every three months to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah for specialized oncology care and medical testing. Despite her visual impairment, Luna thrives in her third-grade classroom at Rogers Elementary School, learning everything in braille alongside her sighted peers. Her most recent trip to Salt Lake City on Oct. 29 was the 100 millionth mile flown by Miracle Flights since the organization's inception in 1985.

The signs not only add bright holiday cheer to Downtown Summerlin, they generate awareness and help raise funds for Miracle Flights by providing visitors with a QR code that allows them to make a donation to the nonprofit. Visitors to Downtown Summerlin will also be encouraged to post and share their photos with the giant lighted holiday words using the hashtag #LightsForFlights.

About Miracle Flights:

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free air transportation to children who need help reaching specialty medical care only available far from home. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided more than 150,000 flights and typically books more than 700 flights per month on commercial airlines across the United States. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and Instagram.

