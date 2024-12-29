Majestic Repertory Theatre Robbed on Christmas Eve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Channel 13 KTNV, The Majestic Repertory Theatre was robbed on Christmas Eve, with the thieves making out with an estimated $10,000 worth of equipment, including a soundboard, laptops, iPad, and music equipment.

The Theatre's artistic director Troy Heard told KTNV: "Christmas day, I came in to check out the place — I was running an errand — opened up the back door and realized the back door was unlocked. The deadbolt was shot, and as I walked through the building, I noticed things were just a little off. Like locker doors were open, things were misplaced, so I didn't know if someone had come in like a costume designer had come in and worked. So, I called them, and they said no, and that's how I started noticing things were missing."

Heard is asking for help via a GoFundMe, to repurchase equipment in preparation for their cabaret show, which opens in January. "Without this equipment, we can't even do the show to make the money back"

"Unfortunately, we don't have theft insurance right now 'cause we never thought it was a thing we would need," Heard told the news station. "I felt really bad coming out and saying, 'Can you please help us,' because a lot of people do that in times of need, and I know these are the holidays and people are a lot worse off than we are, but we really cannot function without this."

The GoFundMe has already raised over $19,000, far exceeding their goal of $10,000, but the theatre is still accepting donations to assist with upgrades and development for the new year. To make a donation, click here.

Comments