MAD APPLE By Cirque Du Soleil Ushers In 1,000 Performances On The Heels Of Second Anniversary

Mad Apple boasts 15 talented artists and 26 integral crew members who have been with the show since it first opened.
Following the celebration of its second anniversary, Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil toasted to 1,000 exhilarating performances at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on June 30. Following the 1,000th show's finale on Sunday evening, vocalist Jason Woods took the stage to thank the audience for their unwavering support and the opportunity to reach such a significant milestone.
Since premiering in 2021, Mad Apple has dazzled audiences with its vibrant blend of jaw-dropping acrobatics, dynamic musical numbers and hilarious comedy routines set against the iconic backdrop of New York City. Mad Apple has become a staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, bringing the energy and excitement of the Big Apple to The Strip with its outrageous acts and a pre-show party where audience members can immerse themselves in the madness from the moment they arrive at the theater, including an on-stage bar for pre-show cocktails.
Here's a few facts to know about the one-of-a-kind production:
