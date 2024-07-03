MAD APPLE By Cirque Du Soleil Ushers In 1,000 Performances On The Heels Of Second Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the celebration of its second anniversary, Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil toasted to 1,000 exhilarating performances at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on June 30. Following the 1,000th show's finale on Sunday evening, vocalist Jason Woods took the stage to thank the audience for their unwavering support and the opportunity to reach such a significant milestone.

Since premiering in 2021, Mad Apple has dazzled audiences with its vibrant blend of jaw-dropping acrobatics, dynamic musical numbers and hilarious comedy routines set against the iconic backdrop of New York City. Mad Apple has become a staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, bringing the energy and excitement of the Big Apple to The Strip with its outrageous acts and a pre-show party where audience members can immerse themselves in the madness from the moment they arrive at the theater, including an on-stage bar for pre-show cocktails.

Here's a few facts to know about the one-of-a-kind production:

Mad Apple boasts 15 talented artists and 26 integral crew members who have been with the show since it first opened.

As a day-one Zumanity artist, Mad Apple Musical Director and Saxophone player JF Blais has worked in the theater at New York-New York for 21 years. He's also the only cast member to perform in all 1,000 shows.

Mad Apple has unleashed a whopping 288 pounds of confetti over the audience, which is equivalent to more than 200 shredded newspapers.

Over 2,500 bags of popcorn kernels have been popped to add a delightful crunch to guests' theater experience.

Gravity-defying duo straps artist Sara Knauer flies a staggering 8.66 meters from start to apex of each show. To put that in perspective, in just shy of 10 weekly shows, she could soar higher than the Statue of Liberty's torch flame.

Guests have toasted the unforgettable performance with more than 85,466 specialty cocktail flasks purchased from the show's unique stage bar.

Mad Apple performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mad-apple.

Comments