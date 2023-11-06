Legendary R&B Group New Edition to Launch Residency Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Globally renowned and award-winning R&B group, New Edition, announced today their residency debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with New Edition: Las Vegas. Launching in February 2024, New Edition will bring their iconic hits, dance moves, and flair to the stage in a new and intimate show that has never been seen before. New Edition will present six performances Wednesday, February 28, 2024, through Saturday, March 9, 2024; all shows at 8 p.m. Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT.

Immediately climbing the charts with their No. 1 debut album, Candy Girl, New Edition has been in the spotlight since 1983. With several accolades solidifying their undeniable talent such as BET's prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” to their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, New Edition also holds the record for having the most watched biopic in music history.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.” - New Edition

Ticket information:

Performance Dates: Feb. 28, 2024; March 1-2, 6, 8-9, 2024; all shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $79.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

"We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition's first-ever Las Vegas residency," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. "Encore Theater's roster is comprised of legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks. We are thrilled to present a series of sure-to-be unforgettable performances to fans in 2024."

New Edition is composed of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill. Bringing a mix of hits from their massive music catalog, “NE4LIFERS” and new fans alike won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience in the intimate Encore Theater.

For tickets or more information on these shows, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About New Edition

With their iconic #1 debut album “Candy Girl”, NEW EDITION hit the music scene running in 1983. Some Forty years ago NE disrupted the music industry when, in the same year, the album's title track knocked Michael Jackson's monster hit "Beat It" out of the #1 spot on the Billboard "Hot Black Singles" chart. Skyrocketing to stardom, NE has traveled the world spreading their unique brand of love and happiness to their dedicated fans through song and dance. As a result of their hard work and dedication, NE has been honored with several awards and accolades including The Soul Train and BET's prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Awards,” as well as a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, NE holds the record for having the most watched biopic in music history. Originally airing on the BET network, the three-part TV series; The New Edition Story was seen by more than 29 million unique viewers.

Comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, New Edition, since 1983, has remained one of the most influential and trendsetting R&B groups in the world of music. With a massive music catalog, millions of NE4LIFERS and forty years in the making, New Edition is ready to perform a host of hits that did not make 2022's “The Culture Tour's” setlist giving NE4LIFERS, and new fans alike, an exciting new experience to include in their respective New Edition memory scrapbooks.

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Adam Lambert, Boy George & Culture Club, Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, David Foster, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, John Fogerty and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.