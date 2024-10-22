Kevin Hart Returning to Resorts World Theatre in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following his sold-out runs at Resorts World Theatre in Summer 2024, Mark Twain Prize recipient and Emmy- and GRAMMY-nominated comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has announced his return to the world-famous stage in early 2025. Hart will present two additional performances of his hit tour, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, and Saturday, March 1, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Fans can expect to experience new levels of laughter as Hart plans to “change things up” with audience interaction and his relatable yet captivating jokes. Hart was the first comedian to record a comedy special at the one-of-a-kind theatre, where he has previously presented eight sold-out shows of his The Reality Check Tour throughout 2022 & 2023. The tour was named the No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and Hart was later named 2023’s Highest Grossing Comedian of the Year. Now, fans can again catch the comedian in action as part of his highly-coveted Acting My Age tour in 2025. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com.

These events will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. Guests’ cooperation in creating a phone-free experience is appreciated.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world’s highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard’s Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023.

ABOUT Kevin Hart

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart is currently touring nationally with his ninth standup special “Acting My Age”. Hart’s last special “Reality Check” was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Hight Grossing Comedian of the year. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin is a founding partner in the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino and VitaHustle the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.

Comments