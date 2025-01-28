Jake Shane Announces Biggest Live Tour To Date With One-Night Stop At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jake Shane, digital entertainer, comedian, and host of popular podcast, Therapuss, has announced his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, May 24, 2025, as part of his biggest tour to date.

Happening over Memorial Day Weekend, the popular comedian and social media sensation, plans to bring the laughs, fun, and entertainment to the stage for one-night-only in LIVE WITH JAKE SHANE to the lucky few that can score tickets to his famously sold-out shows. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Shane has had a meteoric rise to the top of the viral charts. His clever and hilarious skits have amassed millions of likes and tens of millions of views, and since then, he's landed on several content creation lists, including People's 2024 Creators of the Year List, Forbes' 2024 Top Creators List, The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 Creators Issue, Rolling Stone's 2024 Creators List, Forbes' 30 Under 30 Social Media class of 2024, and more. In 2024, Shane completed his first-ever live tour, Therapuss LIVE, to sold-out crowds in 21 cities, featuring special guests at select stops including Reneé Rapp, Alix Earle, Sofia Richie-Grainge, Snooki, Connor Wood, and Alexander 23. Following the initial announcement of the tour, tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

Shane is continuing to crush the entertainment world and viewers can't get enough of his refreshing take on comedy. Fans can expect to experience the same effect as they settle in for a night of pure enjoyment at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

ABOUT JAKE SHANE:

Jake Shane is a digital entertainer, comedian, and podcast host who reaches an audience of more than 4.3 million followers across social platforms. Since his meteoric rise, Shane has been included in People's 2024 Creators of the Year List, Forbes' 2024 Top Creators List, The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 Creators Issue, Rolling Stone's 2024 Creators List, Forbes' 30 Under 30 Social Media class of 2024, and more.

“Therapuss with Jake Shane” launched in January of 2024 and reached #3 on Spotify's Top Comedy podcasts and #8 on Spotify's Overall podcast chart following the premiere episode. In their 2024 Wrapped report, Spotify identified “Therapuss” as the 7 th most anticipated podcast launch in the U.S. among listeners. Now in its second season, the show has featured top-tier guests including Glen Powell, Ed SHeeran, Charli XCX, Rosé, Joe Jonas, Saweetie, Tate McRae, and Sofia Richie Grainge among many others.

In 2024, Shane announced his first ever “Therapuss LIVE “ tour, with tickets selling out within hours of going on sale. Between October and November, Shane performed live shows in 21 cities before wrapping in Los Angeles.

Coinciding with the last stop on his podcast tour, Shane released his debut comedy album “Puss & Poems” on November 22, 2024. Shane self-wrote and produced the 13-track project in collaboration with record producer and close friend Alexander 23. The album, which has features from Tate McRae, Jack Schlossberg, Snooki, Joe Jonas, garnered over 100,000 streams in its first day of release and reached #4 on the Billboard comedy chart.

Beyond his artistic and business endeavors, Shane resides in Los Angeles where he remains committed to posting about his favorite food, octopus, online.

