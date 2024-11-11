Jake Owen To Perform At Sunset Station with Special Guest Drew Green

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music superstar Jake Owen is returning to Las Vegas, alongside special guest Drew Green, for a special performance at Sunset Station on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Performed under the stars at the Sunset Amphitheater, tickets start at $50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10 a.m.

With ten No.1 hit singles and over 3 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Jake Owen has ascended to stardom as a mainstay country staple. Known for his laid-back style and genre defining hits like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," and "American Country Love Song," Owen's album, Greetings From... Jake, delivered three No.1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and " I Was Jack (You Were Diane)." Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," the record follows popular album American Love, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

Tickets for Jake Owen and special guest Drew Green are $50 and $75 plus applicable fees for standing room only and go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

About Sunset Station

Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, with a AAA Three-Diamond rating, offers more than 450 deluxe rooms and luxury suites in the heart of Henderson. Entertainment venues include an outdoor poolside amphitheater, Club Madrid and additional bars and lounges. The property's dining options are Sonoma Cellar Steakhouse, Pasta Cucina, Oyster Bar, Brass Fork, and several casual eateries. Other amenities include Strike Zone Bowling Center, meeting and convention space and Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility. The property's gaming options include bingo, race and sports book, table games and slot s /video poker machines. Sunset Station is owned and operated by Station Casinos. For more information, visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

