ILUMINATE Extends For Three Years at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

iLuminate, an immersive mix of dance, music, light and laughter will continue to light up Las Vegas through August 2027, as the award-winning production announces a three-year extension at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower. Tickets are available at any STRAT Box Office, at TheSTRAT.com or iLuminate.com.

From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you're transported into another world…another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you've ever seen. Named “Best New Act in America” by America's Got Talent, each scene in iLuminate takes the audience on a dazzling journey where an exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy comes to life for an experience that's sure to be the most fun you'll ever have in the dark - for families or a great date night!

The brilliant cast consists of some of the country's top dancers and choreographers, combined with energetic music and technology, creating a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience. Founded by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb, iLuminate boasts customized LED suits with wireless lighting programs that create extraordinary lighting effects that move along with each of the phenomenally choreographed dance moves.



“I am so thrilled that iLuminate will continue to call The STRAT home for our Las Vegas resident production,” said Miral Kotb, creator, and founder of iLuminate. “Vegas audiences have truly embraced the show and the joy and magic it creates nightly! We couldn't do this without the ongoing support of Adam Steck, SPI Entertainment and everyone at The STRAT.”



iLuminate opened at The STRAT on October 22, 2021, and has taken not only Las Vegas by storm but has been honored as “Best Date Show” by the Best of Vegas Awards and “Best New Production” at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. Since its debut, the show has had more than 850 performances in Las Vegas and has also gone on to create a Second Company that recently wrapped a hugely successful New York City run at New World Stages in the heart of Broadway and a 14-week USA tour that will hit the road once again in Spring 2025.



“It is no surprise that iLuminate has become such a hit and beloved show here in Vegas since they turned their lights on inside The STRAT Theater,” said Adam Steck, founder & CEO of SPI Entertainment. “Miral has created such an incredible show and immersive experience - we look forward to another three-years of lighting up the Strip together.”



"We are thrilled to announce the residency extension for iLuminate with their incredibly talented cast and cutting-edge technological production,” said Brad Goldberg, chief marketing officer at Golden Entertainment, Inc. “iLuminate is exactly what you want in a Las Vegas Strip production; it's fun, high-energy and leaves you wanting to dance."



The original blend of dance and technology landed iLuminate in a finalist spot on America's Got Talent and has delighted fans around the world and has been seen on hit television shows including Dancing with the Stars, The X-Factor, The Sherri Shepherd Show and Good Morning America to name a few. The dancers and technology were also seen alongside artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera on programs such as The American Music Awards, MTV's Video Music Awards, and BET Awards, in addition to tour dates around the world.

