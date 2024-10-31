Franky & The All Nighters Expand 'Hot Vegas Nights' Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The temperatures may now be cooler, but the steamy “Hot Vegas Nights” residency by FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS has been extended with four free shows at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, bringing the total to 11 dates: Saturday, November 8 at 8pm; Saturday, November 30 at 8pm; Saturday, December 12 at 8pm; and Saturday, December 28 at 8pm. The excitement for the November 9 show has been ramped up with the announcement that a very special guest—Grammy Award-winning guitarist extraordinaire and composer Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)—will join the band for a few songs during their set.

Anyone who’s been to the “Hot Vegas Nights” residency by FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS knows that band frontman FRANKY PEREZ specializes in raising roofs. The charismatic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Vegas native—along with his eight accomplished musicians including ace guitarist Christian Brady; two background vocalists; and three dancers—has been bringing the house down at the hotel’s Rocks Lounge showroom since the residency launched there this past June.

“The band and I believe in this show and its music wholeheartedly,” says FRANKY. “Watching the audience grow night after night and become as emotionally invested in the project as we are is overwhelming and beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to Red Rock for recognizing our vision and providing us with a stage to bring it to life!”

As part of the show, FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS serve up creative mash-up arrangements that take the audience higher. Don’t be surprised, for example, to hear the classic guitar part of The O’Jays’ “For The Love of Money” creatively merged into Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty.”

“Nothing is impossible, off-limits, or out of reach when it comes to choosing songs or arrangements for the show,” explains FRANKY. “I have an incredible band that can deliver on anything I throw at them! There are only two rules: 1) It must move you, and 2) It must groove.”

FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS pack serious musical heat. They’re fierce and passionate, with a pumping horn section, congas, showgirls, soulful rocking songs, and Latin music reflecting PEREZ’ roots.” I have a huge catalog of original music, and I’m very lucky that people want to hear it. ‘Run Down Nasty’ is an original that gets a huge crowd response, not only musically but also in its presentation, largely thanks to Tina Cookson, our lead dancer and choreographer. She outdid herself on that one, and it’s honestly something to be seen! As far as covers go, our take on ‘Whole Lotta Love’ is something else! Take Zep, Ike and Tina, Santana, and Tower of Power, throw them in a blender, pour it over ice, and you have our version. It’s a showstopper!”

FRANKY & THE ALL NIGHTERS have been filling the hotel’s showroom since the residency began on June 7, the same day they released their LIVE IN LAS VEGAS EP. It consists of rousing versions of four popular and diverse songs—“The Stroke” (Billy Squier), “Missionary Man” (Eurythmics), “Tennessee Whiskey” (Chris Stapleton), and “Whipping Post” (Allman Brothers Band)—that were recorded at Red Rock Casino Resort, along with the studio bonus cut “Hot Vegas Nights.”

On the residency’s opening night, the audience included Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM, John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review Journal, singer Donovan Leitch, and guitarist Stoney Curtis.

ABOUT FRANKY PEREZ:

FRANKY PEREZ is a dynamic and engaging artist that can take any genre and make it his own. He was born to entertain, whether he’s performing one of his critically acclaimed originals, a moving ballad from the American songbook, or the latest in-demand pop hit. He delivers it all with an authenticity that will captivate any audience. Life should be celebrated. And any great celebration demands a hot spot and a stage dripping with unparalleled entertainment.

Photo Credit: Fab Fernandez

