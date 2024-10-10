FACE DANCERS Debuts Next Week At Open-Door Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open-Door Playhouse continues will present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Face Dancers, starting October 16, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org.

Suzy is trying to get home, but is being pursued by a threatening, nameless creature as she runs down the street. She begs entry at one house and finds refuge for the moment as she is taken in by a schoolmate and his grandfather. But the night is still young, and dawn is hours away. Will Suzy be safe, or will unimaginable terrors lie in wait for her?

Yunyi Zhu directs Daamen Krall, JayCee Porter, and Michael Harvey Fletcher.

Fletcher is also the playwright. He holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Utah Valley University. A prolific character actor on stage and screen, he recently appeared in the Open-door Playhouse production of A Skylight in Queens.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

