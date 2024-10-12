House of Magic In Las Vegas to Present Special Events and Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The House of Magic is holding performances Thursday - Sunday at 5pm, located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Step into a world where the impossible becomes reality at the House of Magic, the newest must-visit attraction in Las Vegas! This enchanting venue located inside the Delirious Comedy Club Showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street promises an unforgettable experience filled with awe-inspiring performances, interactive magic, and the art of illusion. It's real magic not taken seriously!

Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas on the corners of Las Vegas Blvd and Fremont Street, near the SlotZilla Zipline at the beginning of the Fremont Street Experience, The House of Magic invites guests of all ages to explore a captivating realm where skilled magicians, illusionists, and performers showcase their talents. From breathtaking stage shows to intimate close-up magic, each performance is designed to leave audiences spellbound.

Highlights of the House of Magic Experience:

World-Class Performers: Watch as renowned magicians from around the globe take the stage, presenting jaw-dropping illusions that defy explanation.

Interactive Magic Shows: Engage with hands-on displays that teach the secrets behind some of the most famous illusions, allowing guests to experience the wonder of magic firsthand.

Family-Friendly Atmosphere: House of Magic is designed for audiences of all ages, making it the perfect destination for families, couples, and solo adventurers.

Exclusive Events: Be on the lookout for special themed nights, workshops, and celebrity guest appearances that will elevate your magical experience.

Grand Opening Celebration:

The House of Magic showcases a rotating cast of some of the best, funniest and talented comedy magicians and variety acts from around the world. Inspired by The Magic Castle in Hollywood, our magicians put a modern twist on the classic format. You'll see amazing magic, incredible skills and lots of laughter. All ages are welcome, our show is PG-13. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Be sure to check out our full dinner menu and Special Priced Kid's Menu available inside the showroom. All children under 12 years of age are 50% off on General Admission tickets.

About House of Magic:

House of Magic was founded by the producers of Delirious Comedy Club and former talent coordinator of the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, CA with a commitment to excellence, House of Magic is poised to become a landmark attraction in Las Vegas as well as their new venue Magic Mania in Honolulu, HI.

For Tickets and More Information:

Visit www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com or call 702-to purchase tickets and learn more about upcoming shows and events. Follow on social media for the latest updates and sneak peeks behind the scenes!

