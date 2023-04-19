Erika Jayne Will Perform BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Residency At House Of Blues Las Vegas

World-renowned TV-personality and Billboard chart-topping dance artist Erika Jayne announced her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All On Blonde, at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The residency will officially launch Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 and will run into December (list of dates below).

Jayne, who has impressively racked up nine number-one singles on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart throughout her 16-year career, will transform the House of Blues stage into a one-of-a-kind night to remember in true Erika Jayne style, promising glitz, glamour, fun and a bona fide Las Vegas dance party.

"This is such a monumental moment for me and my incredible fans and I'm beyond thrilled to have this opportunity," said Jayne. "I can't wait to be on the stage and feel the energy of the audience each and every night."

The residency will see Jayne debut her first set of highly anticipated new music in over five years, boasting a revamped sound, and will include performances of some of her most beloved and signature club-ready anthems to date, along with some other special interpretations of her favorite songs.

The Vegas residency comes on the heels of Bravo TV's recent season 13 announcement of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Jayne, who has been a cast member and fan favorite since 2015, will return to the show this year, which is currently filming.

Tickets for Erika Jayne's House of Blues Las Vegas residency go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Erika Jayne's Las Vegas residency. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. PT.

Erika Jayne Residency Dates:

Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

About Erika Jayne

American TV personality, singer, author and actress, Erika Jayne is best known for her presence on the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In 2007, she launched her professional singing career with the release of her debut single, "Roller

Coaster" which reached number 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart followed by eight more #1 hits; "Stars," "Give You Everything," "Pretty Mess," "One Hot Pleasure," "Party People," "Crazy" and "How Many F-ks." Outside of her recording career, Erika performed on the 24th season of Dancing With The Stars. She also released her first book titled, "Pretty Mess" in 2019 which quickly became a New York Times Best Seller. In 2020, Erika leaned into her passion for the theatre, starring in over 80 performances as Roxy Hart in Chicago on Broadway, which ran from January through March 2020. Erika has amassed over 5 million followers, respectively, and worked with prestigious brands such as Alexander Wang, Moschino and Kenzo. She is currently filming the 13th season of RHOBH as she continues to work on music and various other projects.