Eclipse Sells and Acquires Comedies Featuring Pamela Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally, & More

Eclipse International has announced the sale of Pamela Anderson-starrer Costa Rican Summer to MVD Entertainment, and the acquisition of all international territories to sell to global distributors for the outrageous comedy Who Invited Charlie? starring Jordana Brewster, Reid Scott and Adam Pally.

“Eclipse International is very happy to have closed our first deal with MVD on ‘Costa Rican Summer’, and to be working with the amazing team behind ‘Who Invited Charlie?’. We are committed to bringing commercial films to the marketplace. In my opinion, it starts with the story. It always needs to be engaging on a universal level. Both of these films have that quality to engage and entertain.” Said Reiko Bradley, CEO of Eclipse International.

Costa Rican Summer stars Pamela Anderson, Brock Kelly and Peter Dante. The film is about a down-on-his-luck, booze-soaked surfer who relies on his imaginary dreamgirl for guidance and moral support as he stumbles through life and attempts to win a major surf competition and the real girl of his dreams. Costa Rican Summer is set for a North American release in February or March of 2024. Negotiations were handled by Eric Wilkinson of MVD and Reiko Bradley of Eclipse International.

“This 80’s style film is a classic fun time for all who like fun in the sun and babes on the beach,” said producer Jason Loughridge of Project 8 Films.

Who Invited Charlie? is the story of a troubled family hiding out in the Hamptons whose bubble is popped when a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking 'Charlie' from their past shows up unannounced bringing with him a lifetime of hurt that might actually heal them all. The film stars Jordanna Brewster, Reid Scott and Adam Pally. Who Invited Charlie was directed by Xavier Manrique and written by Nicholas Schutt (Outer Banks). Producers include Jason Dubin (Babysitters, Please Don’t Feed The Children) of Perry Street Films. Executive producer is David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada).

Eclipse has acquired all international territories to sell to global distributors for Who Invited Charlie? which made its world festival premiere as a Centerpiece Film at the Hampton Film Festival to critical acclaim and rave reviews. The film is distributed in North America by Vertical Entertainment. “Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally” noted Collider in the headline of their review.

“We’re excited to be working with Reiko on bringing Who Invited Charlie? to audiences all over the world. Perry Street Films’ mission is to be the unapologetic pulse of cinema, fueling fearless filmmakers who break boundaries and rewrite the rules. We champion raw, unconventional stories that defy expectations, driven by authenticity and unshakable integrity. Our vision is to create a space where bold voices thrive, shaking up the industry and igniting a new era of storytelling that hits hard and leaves a mark.” Said producer Jason Dubin.

The deal was negotiated by Jere R. Hausfater on behalf of Darby Street Films and Reiko Bradley on behalf of Eclipse International.

Perry Street Films is represented by Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.

