Don Barnhart To Take The Stage At Delirious Comedy Club

Las Vegas comedian Don Barnhart, known for his high-energy humor and sharp wit, is now performing nightly at the newly relocated Delirious Comedy Club, inside the iconic Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street.

Barnhart, a seasoned veteran of the comedy world, has become a fixture in Las Vegas with his brand of observational humor, personal anecdotes, and witty commentary on everything from current events to everyday life. Now performing nightly at Delirious Comedy Club, Barnhart is bringing his comedic mastery to a new venue that promises a fun, energetic atmosphere for locals and tourists alike.

"I'm thrilled to be performing nightly at the new Delirious Comedy Club location inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street," says Barnhart. "Fremont Street has such an incredible vibe, and the energy here is contagious. It's a fantastic location for comedy, and I can't wait to share my new material with everyone who stops by."

Delirious Comedy Club's new home at Hennessey's Tavern provides the perfect setting for Barnhart's hilarious and fast-paced performances. Fremont Street, known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, offers the ideal backdrop for a night of comedy and fun. The club's intimate showroom setting allows for an up-close experience, making it the perfect destination for a night out in Las Vegas along with great dining options in the showroom.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Don Barnhart performing nightly in our new location at Hennessey's Tavern," says one of the producers of Delirious Comedy Club. "Don's comedic style is a perfect fit for the energy and excitement of Fremont Street. We know our guests will love his performances in this new, intimate setting. It's going to be a blast!"

Barnhart's humor spans a wide range of topics-from his personal life and experiences in the entertainment industry to social observations and the absurdities of modern living. His ability to connect with audiences has earned him a loyal following, and his shows at Delirious Comedy Club are guaranteed to have crowds laughing nonstop.

Ticket Information:

Shows are scheduled Thursday thru Sunday at 7:00PM and Friday and Saturday at 7 & 9:00pm with tickets available for purchase online at www.deliriouscomedyclub.com or at the box office. For a limited time, Delirious Comedy Club is offering special pricing for guests who want to experience Don Barnhart's side-splitting performance. Use the code, "Friend" for 50% off admission

About Delirious Comedy Club:

Delirious Comedy Club, now located inside Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, is one of the top destinations for comedy in Las Vegas. With its intimate showroom, world-class comedy acts, and prime location in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club provides guests with an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Delirious Comedy Club offers a fun, relaxed environment to enjoy some of the best stand-up comedy in the city.

