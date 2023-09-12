David Blaine Announces New Show IMPOSSIBLE Launching New Year's Eve Weekend At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

After spending the last several decades blowing the minds of individuals and audiences around the world, David Blaine – the world's most iconic magician and stunt artist – will present his new show “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” exclusively at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a sure-to-be unforgettable debut this New Year's Eve Weekend.

Blaine will take over the Encore Theater stage on Dec. 29-31, 2023, and will present nine additional performances on select dates throughout winter/spring 2024. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

“I've always believed that if something can be done by one person it can be done by others,” said David Blaine. “I've spent my life building my magic by traveling around the globe discovering some of the world's most carefully guarded secrets, being inspired by the great magicians who came before me, and building on their legacy to show that even the impossible is possible. I am thrilled to be unveiling 'IMPOSSIBLE' at the premiere venue in Las Vegas, the Encore Theater.”

Presented under the direction of David Korins with lighting design by Stu Dingley, this heart-pounding, thrill ride of a show will play for a limited time due to the physical and mental effort required of Blaine to present feats so raw and epic night after night. Drawing from Blaine's lifetime of work, “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” will feature his record-breaking stunts and mind-bending close-up magic, promising a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the global sensation in the most intimate venue possible.

"We're thrilled to welcome David Blaine to the Encore Theater stage at Wynn Las Vegas," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. "While David has long been celebrated for his larger-than-life stunts, fans will now have an opportunity to experience David in an intimate setting where his magic can be seen up close and personal -- just as it was when he began his career with that in-your-face street magic. In true fashion, this show promises never-before-seen surprises that are sure to wow fans night after night.”

Blaine has performed intimately for every sitting American president including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush as well as Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking, and Muhammad Ali. Blaine's talents have long been celebrated by celebrities like David Beckham, Drake, Katy Perry, Margot Robbie, Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Eminem, Bryan Cranston, Dr. Dre, Danny DeVito, Pete Davidson, Cara Delevingne, Michael Strahan, and others who remain awe-struck by his incredible feats. In the 1,480-seat Encore Theater, Blaine will return to his roots, presenting awe-inspiring close-up magic and new adrenaline-pumping acts that have awarded him worldwide acclaim and fandom for decades.

A limited number of “David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE” VIP experiences that one can only IMagine, until now, will also be available for purchase. In addition to witnessing the world's most iconic magician close-up in Premium Reserved seating within the first three rows of Encore Theater, the VIP package includes a photo opportunity and close-up magic experience with Blaine, an autographed limited edition custom print, a commemorative VIP show laminate, on-site venue concierge, VIP entry, and a VIP beverage voucher.

For tickets, VIP packages, or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Described by Howard Stern as “the greatest magician that ever lived, better than Houdini,” David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three. The New York Times noted that Blaine has “taken a craft that's been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it,” whilst The New Yorker claimed, “he saved magic.” Over the last two decades, Blaine's nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine's refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breathholding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. His TED talk became one of Bill Gates' personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.