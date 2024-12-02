Comedian Michael Blaustein To Perform At Red Rock Resort

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising comedian and chart-topping podcaster Michael Blaustein is bringing his high-energy humor to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Red Rock Ballroom at Red Rock Resort Friday, April 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Michael Blaustein is one of the fastest rising standup comedians working today. His viral standup comedy clips have amassed over a billion views across all social media platforms. He has sold out venues across the world, most recently closing out his successful 2024 tour year with more than 76,000 tickets sold. When he's not on the road, he's co-hosting the chart-topping hit comedy podcast ‘Stiff Socks' with Trevor Wallace, which has more than 80 million downloads.

Tickets for Michael Blaustein are $35, $45, $55, $65, and $75 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 18 years or older.



