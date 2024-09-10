Cirque Du Soleil Appoints Amanda Moore-Saunders as Global Head of Marketing and Growth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Moore-Saunders has been named the new Global Head of Marketing and Growth for Cirque du Soleil Resident Shows Division. This new appointment comes at a pivotal time for The Entertainment Group as it continues its development and expansion of the most globally recognized live production shows in the world.

The Resident Shows Division encompasses The Entertainment Group's permanent, Cirque du Soleil resident productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Germany and a brand-new production in development in Honolulu, HI, as well as Blue Man Group's international resident portfolio. Moore-Saunders will lead and direct all marketing, growth and brand presence initiatives for the division and beyond, and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and relationships with her.

“Amanda's extensive and successful background in marketing, PR and business development, combined with her rich understanding of the Las Vegas market, brings great strategic insight to our portfolio of resident shows,” said Mike Newquist, President, Resident Shows Division & Affiliate Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We couldn't be more excited to have her join us as we continue to make history in Las Vegas and beyond.”

Moore-Saunders has spent more than 20 years in live entertainment, most recently as Senior Vice President of Live Nation Las Vegas. During her tenure, she led and built the strategic efforts around Live Nation's artist residencies including more than 600 events annually in the city's most sought-after live music venues.

“I feel extremely fortunate to join Cirque du Soleil, a brand synonymous with the world's most creative live entertainment,” said Moore-Saunders. “Cirque du Soleil is filled with creative visionaries committed to building a future as vibrant as its past.”

