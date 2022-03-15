Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Isaak With Lyle Lovett Bring One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

pixeltracker

Tickets for this performance will go on sale Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Mar. 15, 2022  
Chris Isaak With Lyle Lovett Bring One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated musician and actor Chris Isaak and four-time GRAMMY-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and his Large Band have confirmed a 2022 tour.

For one-night-only, Isaak, Lovett and his Large Band will bring their performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. This performance marks Lovett's first in-person tour since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Tickets for this performance will go on sale Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as a preview of songs from his upcoming album on Verve Records, scheduled for release this May. Further details on new music to come.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.



Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Marquee Enamel Pin
Ain't Too Proud Marquee Enamel Pin
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Hadestown Spring Will Come Again Mug
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tank Top
Courtney Reed: Woman Running the Kingdom Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • JENUFA Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett Next Month
  • Edward Gardner Named As New Music Director Of Norwegian Opera & Ballet
  • ES: HÅVARD GIMSE Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett Next Month
  • RIGOLETTO Comes to Den Norske Opera & Ballett Next Month