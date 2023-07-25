BurlesQ Las Vegas Celebrates 500th Show and Will Go On Hiatus To Reconcept and Relaunch

The renowned and sizzling BurlesQ show in Las Vegas, a celebrated spectacle of elegance, sensuality, and artistry, has announced that it will be taking a hiatus after its momentous 500th performance on August 11, 2023, inside The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel. The show, which has captivated audiences since its launch in December of 2020, is set to undergo an exciting transformation, promising an even more unique experience upon its highly-anticipated return late in 2023.

The decision to embark on a hiatus comes as the producers and creators of BurlesQ aim to reimagine its essence and make the show more unique. The team behind the production is committed to delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience that will leave audiences awe-struck and craving more.

The 500th performance of BurlesQ will be an extraordinary affair, featuring an iconic night hosted by the one and only Perez Hilton. As a prominent entertainment personality, Perez's presence will add excitement to this already momentous occasion. This show will mark a significant milestone for the production as it pays tribute to the performers, crew, and devoted fans who have made BurlesQ an unmissable Las Vegas attraction.

"We are immensely grateful to our performers, creative team, and, most importantly, our beloved audience for making the past 500 shows of BurlesQ an extraordinary success," said the show's creator and director, Cari Byers. "As we embark on this next generation, we aim to explore new frontiers and bring forth an innovative and exhilarating production, unlike any other show in Las Vegas."

During the hiatus, the production team will work tirelessly behind the scenes to develop the new concept and incorporate cutting-edge technology. The vision for the relaunch promises to be a breathtaking fusion of traditional burlesque and pop culture.

BurlesQ encourages its devoted fans and enthusiasts to stay connected through its website and social media channels, where updates and exclusive sneak peeks of the revamped show will be shared.

This is your chance to experience the final few shows of the classic BurlesQ.